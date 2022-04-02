Sherry Louise Williams Bowman

Nov 21, 1961 - March 31, 2022 with family by her side, SHERRY (SWIVEL) BOWMAN of Comfort, WV was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and Savior on March 31, 2022.
Sherry was born on Nov. 21, 1961 to the late John and Myrtle Williams. She was preceeded in death by her parents, husband, Ricky, daughter, Betty Louise; brothers, William, Jeff and John Williams.
She leaves behind sons, Little Ricky (Crystal) and Patrick (Destiny); grandchildren, Karter John Bowman, soon to be Bella Rose Bowman and Kay Lyn Williams; brothers, Gary (Janice) Williams, David Williams and Eddie (Terri) Williams; sisters, Julia (Charles) Buzzard, Jane Walker, Teresa Williams and Penny Olson; two special nephews who she helped raise, Joseph and Ryan Williams. A host of other nephews and nieces whom she loved dearly and made them all feel special.
She was known as MoMaw to many others.. Swivel had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. We mourn our loss but rejoice in knowing she is finally free of cancer and will have no more suffering. The reunion at the gates of heaven with her precious daughter Betty and the love of her life Ricky must have been a site to see.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 1 p.m., in the Armstrong Funeral Home Whitesville, WV with Rev. Ronnie Santonia officiating. Interment will follow in the Pineview Cemetry Orgas, WV. The visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.