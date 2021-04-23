Our beloved mother, SHERRY LYNN SMITH, 68, of Montgomery, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2021, after a tragic automobile accident. She is survived by her two children, Patrick Smith and Dennise Smith, her daughter-in-law Kim Smith, her two grandchildren Eli and Maddie Grace Smith, her brother Neil Mullins, ex-husband Chuck Smith, and dearest friends Connie Fox and Carolyn Linkous, along with many others in her extended family. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private service will be held for family and close friends at O'Dell Funeral Home in Montgomery, WVa.
Sherry was born on a bright and sunny day June 30, 1953, to Denver and Freda Mullins of Bentree, W.Va. She graduated from Clay High School with honors and went onto study at West Virginia Institute of Technology. After graduating, she worked tirelessly her entire life as an accountant, and for more 40 years she managed the Montgomery office of Smith, Cochran & Hicks. She also volunteered at the Beni Kedem Temple in Charleston. She enjoyed crafting, finding great deals at yard sales with her aunt, Patty Workman, reading Danielle Steele novels, lunching with her friend Connie Fox, and watching her grandchildren play sports. After this dreadful year of quarantine, she was excited to have received her vaccine and was looking forward to finally being able to spend lots of quality time with her family this summer.
Sherry was the epitome of humility and grace, a kind and gentle soul that brought calm to any storm and one who could see the good in any situation or person. Eschewing the spotlight, she instead took great joy in supporting her children, grandchildren, and friends and seeing them happy. Sherry always took time for others, no matter what the circumstances. She sought ways to ease your burden, never asking for anything in return and never judging. She was there with calm and reassuring words of support in dark times. For her family and friends, she was the rainbow in our clouds.
While we are heartbroken to have lost her, we are thankful to have been given the privilege of having Sherry in our lives.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com