SHERRY RAY SLATER, 86, of Charleston, West Virginia went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her home after a long illness.
She was born on May 30, 1935 in Tampa, Florida. Sherry was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church since 1969. Through the years she served as a Deaconess, as well as being the Chairperson for various years. She was a member of the Virginia Farmar Circle for many years, a member of the Roger Williams Sunday School Class and volunteered in the church office.
Preceding her in death were her parents Edward and Marion Francisco; her husband of 57 years Robert O. Slater, Sr.; brothers Myron C. Ray and Jack Earl Ray; sister Marketa Lovenguth; two grandsons and one granddaughter.
Surviving are her children Ricky Allen Ray and wife Kathy of Sissonville; Verna Burford and husband Charles of Charleston, West Virginia; Elizabeth Ann Schleifer and husband Ronald of Chattanooga, Tennessee; Robert O. Slater, Jr. and wife Anna of Cross Lanes; Michael Gregory Slater of Charleston, West Virginia, Amber Renee Slater of Charleston, West Virginia. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 1 p.m., Thursday September 16, 2021 at Emmanuel Baptist Church with the Rev. Ron Stoner officiating.
At the request of the family, if you are planning to attend services, please wear a mask. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. A private family burial will follow in the Ray Family Cemetery at Humphreys Memorial United Methodist Church in Sissonville.
In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1401 Washington Street West, Charleston, West Virginia 25302.