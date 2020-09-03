SHERRY SUE HELLYER, 78, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on September 1, 2020, at her home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 4, at 1 p.m. at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Pastor David Johnston officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson County Memory Gardens in Cottageville.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.