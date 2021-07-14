SHERYL LITTLEFIELD, age 72, of Kanawha City passed away Monday July 5, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
She was born March 25, 1949 in Boone, NC, daughter of the late Broadus Edgar "Pete" and Ruth McClain Littlefield. She is also preceded in death by her sister Trudy Meyers.
Sheryl was a retired nurse and caregiver. She was happiest in nature surrounded by birds and wildlife.
Sheryl is survived by one daughter, Jessi Butler; grandchildren, Ema Bushnell and Max Bushnell; nephew, Justin Meyers; brother John Littlefield; and brother-in-law, John Meyers; and a niece, Melissa Littlefield and nephew, Jonathon Littlefield.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
The family requests donations be made to The National Audubon Society at www.Audubon.org
