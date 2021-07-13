Thank you for Reading.

SHERYLANN VIRGINIA MILLER, 54, of Leon, WV, passed away July 10, 2021 in Mountain View Care Center, Ripley, WV, following a brief illness. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.

