SHERYLANN VIRGINIA MILLER, 54, of Leon, WV, passed away July 10, 2021 in Mountain View Care Center, Ripley, WV, following a brief illness. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, July 14, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Leon, WV. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV.
