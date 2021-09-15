Shirley A. Price Sep 15, 2021 57 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHIRLEY A. PRICE, 76, of Charleston, WV passed away September 12, 2021. Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, September 16 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville with visitation one hour prior. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Shirley A. Price Charleston Wv Danville Pass Away Funeral Home Prior Recommended for you Local Spotlight Benjamin Hensley Roger Gale George R. Stringer Wilmer “Hyman” Pauley Kimberly Ann Hammond Marlene Enid Hanson Clyde B. “Sonny” Ball Blank Larry Gothard Edna Vernell Megginson Naomi Ruth Thornton Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: September 15, 2021 Daily Mail WV Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy WVU engineers develop new geothermal technology Geothermal energy explained