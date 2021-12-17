SHIRLEY ALICE (GILLISPIE) RHODES, 67, of Evans, WV, passed away December 12, 2021 at Select Specialty Hospital, Charleston, WV, following a brief illness.
She was born April 11, 1954, in Alum Creek, WV, a daughter of the late Harold Delmer and Charlene Ann (Adkins) Gillispie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Gillispie.
She was a cosmetologist and enjoyed gardening, yard sales and animals.
Survivors include her husband of 30 years, Grant Royce Rhodes; step-son, Christopher Rhodes and his wife, Michelle of Culpeper, VA; brother, Mark Gillespie of Alum Creek; sisters, Kathy (Jennifer) Schnelle of Bluffton, SC and Christine Hudson of Alum Creek; grandchildren, Christian, Emily, Michael, Kylie and Emily. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and special family and friends in Indiana and Charleston, WV; close friends, Randy and Carla Reynolds and Tim and Sketter Lowry.
Service will be 3 p.m. ~ Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Nathan Fowler officiating. Burial will follow in Blaine Memorial Cemetery, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time-of-service Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to Operation Fancy Free P.O. Box 54 Evans, WV 25241 or the Jackson County Animal Shelter, 86 County Farm Road, Cottageville, WV 25239. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Select Specialty Hospital for the outstanding care they provided during this difficult time.