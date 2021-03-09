SHIRLEY ANN DEFORGE, 70, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, March 7, 2021 with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William & Betty Shelton; brother, William Paul Harkins; and sister, Terry Lynn Shelton.
Shirley was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a faithful Christian, and attended Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. Shirley was known for her free spirit, and she always enjoyed having fun and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Anna (Louis) Serrano; sons, Russell (Shawanda) Jones Jr. and Shane Deforge; sisters, Patricia Sloan, Deborah Shelton, and Margie Sampson; brother, Jason Shelton; and grandchildren, Cole & Sophia Serrano, and Trinity & Nehemiah Jones.
A service will be, 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 10, at Hafer Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Collins Cemetery, Charleston.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.