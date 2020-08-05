SHIRLEY ANN DICKERSON, of Carbon, WV passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, with her devoted daughter Nancy by her side.
Shirley was born January 11, 1940 at Wevaco, WV to the late Charles Franklin Ward and Mildred Marie Ward. She was preceded in death by her brother Eugene Ward, daughter Debra Ann Dickerson Meadows, and son Steven Dewayne Dickerson.
Shirley was previously employed by the State of WV, she was a bus driver for KRT, and she worked for Dupont. Shirley was adventurous and lived her life to the fullest.
She is survived by her son Lawrence Eugene (Gene) Dickerson, Jr., daughter Nancy Kay Dickerson, Sisters Esther Taylor and Carolyn Ward, brothers Charles F. Ward, Jr. (June) and Robert Ward (Debbie), 7 Grandchildren and several great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and Lawrence Dickerson who is the father of her children and assisted daughter Nancy in caring for Shirley during her long battle with Alzheimer's.
Shirley's wishes were to donate her body to the Bio-Sciences School of Medicine at Marshall University, Huntington, WV.
The family will hold a Memorial Service to celebrate Shirley's life at a later date.
Those who wish to, may honor Shirley by donating to Hospice Care 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.