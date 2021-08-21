SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS, 77, of Huntington, left this life to start her heavenly journey on Thursday, August 19, 2021. She was born September 12, 1943, the 10th of 11 children of the late James and Lillian Earwood.
She is also preceded in death by her brothers Eddie, Charles, Lowell, Leon and Larry Earwood, as well as her sisters Leona Earwood, Ocie Williams and Wilma Burdette.
She is survived by a brother, Jerry Earwood and sister Linda Adkins Roberts. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Marshall Reynolds and her two sons, Jack (Tracey) and Doug (Maria) Reynolds. Shirley enjoyed nothing more than her seven grandchildren, who called her Nana. Marshall Taylor, Jackson Lee, Douglas McKeon, Marshall Truman, Douglas Grant, Justice and Claire, all of Huntington, will miss their Nana immensely.
Often described as a "spitfire," Shirley enjoyed cooking huge meals for friends and family; a true culinary production!
She was passionate, driven and dedicated to the success of her children and grandchildren, and was her husband's biggest cheerleader and defender.
When her boys played sports, Shirley had incredible intensity and vocalized it to referees, who cringed when she walked into a gym, knowing she would let them know exactly what she thought.
Marshall University football and basketball was another passion of Shirley's. Whether she was seated on the field or in the stands, she cheered on her Thundering Herd!
Funeral services for Shirley Reynolds will be at 2 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton Street, Huntington, Bishop Edwin S. Harper and Rev. Mark White officiating. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time at the cathedral.