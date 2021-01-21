SHIRLEY ANN JAMES of Thomasville , AL formally of Blue Creek, WV went home to her heavenly father on January 16, 2021 after a short illness. Her loving husband Joseph David James, Sr. and her son Dennis Glenn James were waiting to welcome her home.
Shirley is a graduate of Clendenin High School. Her life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed planting flowers, working word searches, watching NCIS, and other investigative T.V. shows.
She is survived by her children; Joseph David James Jr (Lisa James) of Flint, MI Timothy Ray James and (Janice) of Angier, NC, Terry Lee James (Kimberly) of Middlesex, NC, Gregory Alan James (Tracy) of Clendenin, WV, and her daughter, Christina Dawn Woods (H.G. Woods) of Thomasville, AL. She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Harry and Sherry Dennis of Elkview, Joe and Sherry Dennis of Clendenin, Keith and Rhonda Dennis of Sissonville, Rick Dennis of North Carolina, Waldon and Dede Dennis of Pinch, Jeff and Melissa Dennis of North Carolina, sisters; Mary and Bill Seabolt of Clendenin and Joann and Toney Bryant of Clay, WV.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview with Pastor Chuck Hager officiating.
A visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m. at Hafer Funeral Home on Saturday, January 23, 2021
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be made at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview.