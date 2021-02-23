SHIRLEY ANN PAULEY, 78, of Charleston passed away February 21, 2021 in CAMC Memorial Hospital after a 10 year battle with COPD.
Shirley was born February 17, 1943 in Charleston to the late Paul Whitlock and Jewel Entsminger Whitlock. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Nipps.
Left cherish her memory are loving husband of 60 years, James Pauley at home; children, Jimmy Pauley (Karen) of Kanawha City, Wade Pauley of Cross Lanes, and Terri Pauley of Charleston; grandchildren, Keith, Eric, Brian, Steven, Matt; and a great-grandson, Chase.
A private service will be held at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Road, Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
