SHIRLEY ANN PETRIE BIRD, 86, of Hurricane, WV, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Charleston Area Medical Center following a short illness.
She was born in St. Albans, WV, to the late Raymond L. "Nick" and Ellen Elizabeth Gunnoe Nicholas on May 25, 1935.
Shirley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many. A homemaker who loved cooking, decorating, and any time she could spend with her family, Shirley loved to laugh and was a joy to be around. She graduated from St. Albans High School and following marriage, spent many years raising her children in New Martinsville, WV. She attended First Baptist Church in St. Albans upon returning to the area and has lived in Hurricane for the last 25 years.
Left to cherish her memories are her loving husband, Robert K. "Bob" Bird of Hurricane; her daughters, Kim Petrie Jones Gongola of Naples, FL, Jodi Petrie (David) Hanna of Williamsburg, VA; and son, Todd Nicholas Petrie of Charleston; stepchildren, Terrie Bird (Rick) Lee, Debbie Bird Boland (Tim) Sheldon both of Charleston and Robert K. "Rob" (Angie) Bird II of Seminole, FL.
Her pride and joy, her grandchildren, Dr. Lauren E. (Claire) Jones of Davis, WV, Whitney A. Jones of New Martinsville, WV, Ashley S. Hanna of Los Angeles, CA, Jordan E. Hanna of Richmond, VA, Selena Boland (Andrew) Ramey of Hurricane, WV, Adam (Juleigh) Boland of Cibolo, TX, Matthew Bird of Fairborn, OH, and Jared (Erin) Bird of Largo, FL.
Great grandchildren, Camila Pomalaza of New Martinsville, Aiden and Harper Ramey of Hurricane, and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by her first husband, Robert M. "Bob" Petrie of New Martinsville, sister Mary E. Nicholas (Bob) Courtney of Wilmington, NC and brother, Robert B. "Bob" Nicholas of Charleston, WV.
Private family memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, St. Albans, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating.