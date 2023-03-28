Thank you for Reading.

Shirley Ann Snodgrass
SHIRLEY ANN SNODGRASS, 87 of Racine and member of the Peytona Church of Christ was born on September 3, 1935 and died March 25, 2023.

With the death of Shirley Snodgrass, the passing of a great matriarch has occurred. She was the head of five generations that she nourished with her delicious food and her rock steady love.

