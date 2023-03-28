SHIRLEY ANN SNODGRASS, 87 of Racine and member of the Peytona Church of Christ was born on September 3, 1935 and died March 25, 2023.
With the death of Shirley Snodgrass, the passing of a great matriarch has occurred. She was the head of five generations that she nourished with her delicious food and her rock steady love.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years: Charles Edward Snodgrass, mother: Hazel Barker Nash Kirk, sister: Zella Jarrett, brother: Bob Nash and his wife Geraldine who became Shirley's best friend, another good friend Doug Baisden and Shirley's beloved great grandson: Alexander Snodgrass whom she is now embracing.
Surviving are sons: Greg (Wendy) Snodgrass of Sutton, Britt (Sandra) Snodgrass of North Stonington, Connecticut, Zane (Renee) Snodgrass of Ridgeway, VA, daughter: Capitola Snodgrass of Racine, Gerry Harrison whom she considered another son, fourteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She also leaves behind her dog Tyson and wished that donations in her memory be made to animal rescue organizations so that other animals can be loved as he was.
The family would like to thank Stonerise for their excellent care, her beautiful room and for letting her plant flowers which she so loved.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday March 30, 2023 at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet where a funeral will begin at 1 p.m. with Minister Paul Jarrett officiating. Burial will follow in Mechanics Cemetery in Bloomingrose after which food will be served at the Peytona Church of Christ.