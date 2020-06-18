Shirley Ann Wine

SHIRLEY ANN WINE, age 73 of Craigsville, gained her angel wings and left this earthly world on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call on Friday at the White Funeral Home in Summersville from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Bassitt, Rebecca - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Cummings Jr., Homer - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Lanham, Pauline - 1 p.m., Lanham Cemetery, Spangler.

Thornton, Shannon - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Wallace, John - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Welsh, Gertrude - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.

Whittington, Charles - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.