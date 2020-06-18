SHIRLEY ANN WINE, age 73 of Craigsville, gained her angel wings and left this earthly world on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Graveside funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin. Friends may call on Friday at the White Funeral Home in Summersville from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
