SHIRLEY ATKINS GOOD, Born May 9, 1941, from South Charleston Valley Center, went home to be with the Lord on Monday November 23, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Lala Pearl Asbury Atkins; two daughters, Lana Laraya Good and Misty Good-Young; three grandchildren, Hannah Young, Cierra Good and Nicolas Arthur; siblings, Regina Chestnut, Dolores (Doy) Hunt Miller, Dennis Atkins, JoAnn Gibbs, Peggy Tawney, Archie Atkins Jr., Lionel Atkins and Alice Jameson.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Bill Good; seven children, Betty Ann Smith Barker (Steven), Wendy Tuell (Johnny), Marty Good (Kim), Tina Adkins, John Good (Renea), Mike Good, Faith Wilkinson (Chuck); 20 grandchildren, Billy Joe Smith (Becky), Bridgette Smith, Brett Page, Shavonna Shafer (Jeff), Whitney Page (Mike), Shane and Jimmy Tuell, Lindsey Good, Shane Good (Gina), Nicole Sovine (John), John Good Jr. (Sarah), Haley Young (Dave), Noah Young, Remington Young (Katie), Emily Young, Brady Wilkinson (Karlie) and her youngest (Special) granddaughter, Shaylyn Wilkinson. She currently has 33 great grandchildren and with God's grace, twins boys due in April which will bring that total to 35. Finally she is survived by siblings, Curtis Atkins, Norvell Atkins, Betty (Ray) Newman, Carolyn Tawney, Pat Moore and many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank the staff of Valley Center Nursing Home for the care of our mother over the past two years and a special thanks to my niece Lindsey Good for tackling the Obituary.
A Private family graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday November 30, 2020 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Jim Phillips officiating. There will be no visitation.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn and that social distancing be observed.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations to an organization of your choice be made in honor of Shirley.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden is in charge of arrangements.