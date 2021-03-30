Thank you for Reading.

SHIRLEY CHRISLIP HICKS, 75, of Medina, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. Graveside service 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 31 at Family Gardens, Madison, WV. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged.

