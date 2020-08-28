SHIRLEY D. GRALEY,left this world from her home for heaven on August 25, 2020. She was born May 6, 1937 in Charleston, West Virginia.
She attended Stonewall Jackson High School and worked at Valley Bell Dairy, where she met her husband.
She was a housewife, gardener, and the best cook in the world. She spent her time making other people happy with her food, especially her family on the holidays. She was kind, open, and welcomed everyone into her home. Christmas was her favorite time of the year because she was able to have all of her family together. She loved the salt water and nothing made her happier than the family annual trip to Myrtle Beach.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Okey Graley, Jr. and granddaughter Kristi McComas.
She is survived by 7 children, Kenneth (Kathy) Charleston, Debra Bragg (Terry) Hurricane, Michael Graley (Val) Charleston, Delores Burgess (Mike) Charleston, Jackie Graley (Susie) Cary, NC, Okey Graley, III (Doris) Charleston, Roy Graley Charleston; Grandchildren, Jennifer, Renee, Kenny Jr., Brittany, Nicholas, Mikey, Stephanie, Josh, Megan, and Roy Jr.; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Taylor, Dylan, Piper, Zoe, Jasmine, Ethan, Tabitha, Jodie, Dayton, Phillip, And Nova; special sister Janet Duffield (Charleston) and special brother, Ron Taylor (Charleston); 7 additional brothers, Donald, Charlie, Tom, Clayton, Billy, David, and Jim. Preceding her in death were brothers John, Freddie, and Joe Taylor
Services will be 12, Friday at Good Shepherd, South Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the mortuary. Burial will be in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.