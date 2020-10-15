SHIRLEY DELORES SNODGRASS, 83, of Charleston went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Arthur and Velma Elmore. Shirley will be missed by her children, Arbutus Drake (David) and Kelly Browning (Carolyne); siblings, Hollie H. Elmore, Velma Sutton, and Leann Naylor.
The family would like to thank the following staff at Meadowbrook Acres for their care and compassion: CNA's, Nurses, Cooks, Laundry, and Dr. Joshua Cuick-Lewis.
Arrangement entrusted to Long & Fisher Funeral Home .