SHIRLEY DALE (REED) ROBERTS, "Ma Maw," 91, of Hamlin, passed away into her eternal rest on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones.
She was born on November 1, 1928, in Morrisvale, a daughter of the late Dudley Reed, the late Florence Peyton Burns, and the granddaughter of the late Oneada Peyton who raised her from infancy.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband of 54 years, Charles A. Chuck Roberts, and all of her siblings, Harold, Charles, Clifford, Chester, Curtis Burns, and Peggy Wildman.
She was a member of the Middle Creek United Baptist Church. She was a homemaker until her children were grown. She worked at the Morris Memorial Nursing Home and the Dee Mure Bra Factory until its closing.
She is survived by her son, Walter Dale Roberts of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Tina (Melvin) Black of Hamlin; grandchildren John Charles Roberts of Albuquerque, N.M., Jonathan Dale Tackett of Hamlin, Pamela (Shane) Ollerman of Granbury, Texas, Tammy (Kevin) Wells of Valrico, Fla., and her bonus grandchildren, Hope and John Duncan; four great - grandchildren Charlotte, Nola, and Owen Roberts, and Zoie Wells; sister-in-law, Shirley Ruth Roberts, and several nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to those who helped care for Mom, Dr. Robert Walker, Sherry Flynn, Hope Duncan and Hospice of Huntington.
There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, at Whites Cemetery, near Hamlin, with Rev. Jerry Duncan and Rev. Robert Fulton officiating.
The pall bearers will be Joshua Duncan, Danny, Newton, and Paul Graham, Shug Roberts, and Doug Adkins.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your church or to C.A.R.E.S Lincoln Co. BOE weekend backpack program to feed needy children: 10 Marland Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.
A memorial service will be held at a later date when friends and family can gather and celebrate Shirley's life, she deserves that.
Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin is in charge of arrangements.