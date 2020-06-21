SHIRLEY E. BOGGESS, 76, of Charleston, passed away June 18, 2020, at Genesis / Valley Health Center, South Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Evelyn Wolf Harler; brother, C.G. Harler; and son, Jamie Carpenter.
Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law; Jeff Carpenter, Greg and Lori Carpenter; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, all of Charleston.
In keeping with Shirley's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.
