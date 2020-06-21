Shirley E. Boggess

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Shirley E. Boggess
SYSTEM

SHIRLEY E. BOGGESS, 76, of Charleston, passed away June 18, 2020, at Genesis / Valley Health Center, South Charleston.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Evelyn Wolf Harler; brother, C.G. Harler; and son, Jamie Carpenter.

Surviving are her sons and daughter-in-law; Jeff Carpenter, Greg and Lori Carpenter; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren, all of Charleston.

In keeping with Shirley's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored and there will be no other services.

Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, June 21, 2020

Estep, Arvel - 3 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Pasqualucci, Tony - 2 p.m., procession to leave John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.