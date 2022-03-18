Shirley Fay Edwards

SHIRLEY FAY PARSONS EDWARDS, 83, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at home from kidney disease and diabetes with her family by her side.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Eula Wood Parsons. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Burchel Glenwood Edwards.
Shirley was a member of Young's Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, where she was the clerk and secretary for many years. She was a homemaker.
She loved history and reading in her later years. She enjoyed listening to audio books from the library due to her failing vision. The family would read her Bible to her every day. She loved Christian radio and listening to (WEMM) Jim Franklin on Saturday nights.
She also loved working in her flowers before her failing health. She loved her dachshunds.
Surviving are her sisters, Wanda (Bernard) Mitchell, Velma (Preston) Sheets, Deloris Parsons, Ruby Parsons; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews all of Hurricane, also many relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Pastor Larry Cooper and Pastor David Vickers officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Cemetery, Hurricane.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
The family would like to thank Dr. Partovi, Dr. Kahwash and Dr. Zuniga for all there care during Shirley's illness. Also we would to thank the caregivers, Bonnie Manns, Darlene Belcher and Rachel Belcher for all the love and care that they have shown the last few years.