SHIRLEY GENE SIGMAN, 82 of Liberty passed away Saturday March 13, 2021 at Teays Valley Center following a short illness. He was a graduate of Poca High School and retired from the WV Department of Highways with over 30 years of service. He was a member of Grandview Baptist Church and served the church in several different roles over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman and was a member of the NRA.
Born August 17, 1938 in Red House he was the son of the late Mason and Estella Sigman. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 54 years, Libbie Sigman; daughters, Tammi (Ron) Garton of Charleston and Genella (Matt) Meadows of Culloden; son, Matt (Vickie) Sigman of Hampton SC; grandchildren, Taryn Grace Garton, Makayla Meadows, Megan Meadows, Mason Sigman, Brooke Gibson and Brice Gibson.
The family wishes to thank the management and staff of the Teays Valley Center, Genesis Healthcare in Hurricane, for their compassion and care for Shirley while he was a resident.
Funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday March 19, 2021 at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor with Pastor Woody Willard and Pastor Clifford Curry officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor is in charge of arrangements.