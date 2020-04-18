Shirley (Gillispie) Giles

SHIRLEY JOSEPHINE (GILLISPIE) GILES, 91, of Emmons Road, Alum Creek, W.Va., left from her home on a journey to be in the presence of her Jesus Her Lord and Savior, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Fred Almon Giles Sr., and her parents, Oscar Lee and Mollie Florence Barker Gillispie, and an infant sister.
Shirley lived her entire life on earth in Emmons, and within a stones-throw of where she grew-up. In 1952, Fred Almon built a new house just across the railroad tracks from her parents' house, and on banks of The Big Coal River where she resided until her graduation day from planet earth.
In the 1920s thru 1952, her dad, Oscar Gillispie, owned and operated a country story that provided groceries for families living in Emmons including the areas of Bull Creek, Dartmont, Ashford, Sproul, Fork Creek, and Olcott. As a teenage girl at the young age of 15-17, she would often deliver these groceries for her dad to these families using his Chevrolet stake and platform dual-wheel truck. She did not even have a driver's license. She would have to cross or ford the river at Emmons to get to Fork Creek, and up many hollows on muddy roads to deliver these groceries. Following her dad's death, she continued to operate this store for a few years so that families would have a local source of groceries.
She was an avid and efficient farmer, often producing food such as potatoes, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, and sometimes watermelons too, with her specialty being half-runner green beans for family use, and for friends, and even selling produce from her garden, especially the green beans. She also raised pigs for the family. She inherited this interest from her grandfather, Willie Gillispie, who in the late 1890s thru mid-1950s, was well-known to be the source of young pigs for families living in the Emmons area who desired to raise them as a source for family food.
Shirley and two very close friends, Delores Meikles Hill, and Anna-Lee Stewart, started their college education at West Virginia State College to earn a degree in elementary education. Her first semester was January 1961, completing five straight semesters with no breaks including the summer. She then began her teaching career while attending school in the evenings, and during the summers; she still graduated in only three years in 1964 Remarkable and Impressive! All of this was accomplished with five children at home, while also planting, caring, and harvesting a family garden, and being very active in the church.
She started her elementary teaching career primarily focusing on second graders at Olcott, then Broundland, Hernshaw, and retiring after 18 years at Alum Creek. The young kids who lived and attended school in these areas where she taught benefited greatly from her educational skills, compassion, and persistence in assisting them to learn. She wanted these kids to grow physically, and mentally, and for them to know who Jesus is. She even paddled her students for misconduct. During past several years, her students have told her family that she was the best teacher for them, and she even paddled me when we were "bad," and we deserved it. She cared! She loved her students.
She was also an honorable and supportive pastor's wife. Possibly, the ideal pastor's wife. Looking back now the family can see very clearly her commitment to dad's calling as a pastor, and to the churches where he was led to serve. All of us were in church every Sunday morning, Sunday evening, Wednesday evening, and Saturday night. She was an outstanding example of how to multi-task, and a commitment to getting things completed, and on time. She had an abundance of energy, was self-motivated, unselfish of her time with, and for others, and using her talents to benefit all of us, and to dad, and to the church. At various times she served as a pianist, church treasurer, clerk, secretary, ladies auxiliary leader, and teacher. Mom was a prayer warrior too. Likely no one with whom she knew during her life on this earth at these various churches dad served as pastor, and in the community where she lived, ever escaped from being on her prayer list for something going on in their life. She was consistent and persistent.
Shirley is survived by her five children: Fred, Jr. (Linda) Giles of Charleston, Sharon (Scooter) Withrow of Tulsa, Okla., Trena (Fred) Fannin of Columbus, Ohio, Mike (Kathy) Giles of Beaver, W.Va., Greg (Dawn) Giles of Calabash, N.C.; and, 16 grandchildren: Paula Giles Dickson (Barry), Jason Giles (Ashley), Pat Withrow (Kim), Michelle Pino (Luis), Michael Withrow (Chrissy), Jamie Wilson (Steve), Jennifer Williams (Heath), Becky Light (Josh), Mary Bell (Zachary), Merilee Reagan (Stephen), Mollie (Cam) Spain, Brian (Sarah) Giles, Ben (Tawny) Giles, Mark (Tracy) Giles, Jeremy Beasley (Megan), and Daniel (Jennifer) Beasley.
Shirley is also survived by her 35 great-grandchildren: Brody, Braydon, Pailyn, Ariana, Alyssa, Cooper, Madeline, Charlie, Reagan, Ryan, Tyler, Avery, Ava, Evan, Leah, Michalyn, Meleah, Mady, Molly, Nic, Emily, Jack, Hannah, Lauren, Ella, Haylee, Morgan, Carter, Gavin, Whitney, Charlotte, Dylan, Brayden, Beckham, and Ellisyn.
A private family service will be held Sunday, April 19, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with her final resting place being Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va. Her family will be officiating her Celebration of Life with music, and sharing stories of Mom, Maw Maw, GrandMa, and Grammy!
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church of your choice in Honor of Shirley Giles.
