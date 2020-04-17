Shirley Gillispie Giles

SHIRLEY JOSEPHINE GILLISPIE GILES, 91, of Emmons Road, Alum Creek, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. Private services are being planned. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, has been family owned and operated since 1950. A complete obituary may be viewed by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org.
Funerals for Friday, April 17, 2020
Barrett, Emilie - 2 p.m., Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home, Flatwoods.
Myers, Ella - 2:30 p.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Parsons, Sankey - 11 a.m., Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.