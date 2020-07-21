MRS. SHIRLEY H. JOHNSON, 90, of Chapmanville, WV was born July 15, 1930 at Harts, WV. She departed this life on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Boone Memorial Hospital in Madison, WV. The family will have a private service for family only, to be held at a later date at the Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Chapmanville. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, WV is serving the Johnson/Harless Family.
