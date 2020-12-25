Shirley Hensley

SHIRLEY "PETE" HENSLEY, 91 of Victoria, TX passed away on Saturday, December 19, 2020. She was born March 10, 1929 in South Charleston WV to Amos and Minnie Flenner Moore.
Pete was a seamstress making her own clothes as well for others. She created Majorette and Cheerleader costumes for St. Albans High and South Charleston High Schools in West Virginia. She also made Dance Recital costumes for her nieces and other dancers. She was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Pat Hensley (Nancy) of Houston, Burl (Budge) H. Hensley Jr. (Diane) of Victoria; grandkids Jessica Casa, Sara Sarro, Kim Garcia, Patrick O'Neal, Darron O'Neal; eight great grandchildren and niece Brynne Wookey.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Burllynn H. Hensley; brothers, William Moore, James Moore and sister, Lear Kelly.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and support during this time.
Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.