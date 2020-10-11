SHIRLEY J. BURGESS, a 48-year resident of Lancaster, CA, passed away October 3, 2020 from complications of liver cancer.
She was born on August 24, 1941 in Janie, WV to Melvo and Arba Jelsomine, the youngest of five children. She accepted Christ as her savior at the age of nine years old and was baptized. She married her childhood sweetheart, Gary Burgess, in 1959. Together, they raised five children and she supported Gary in all his wild adventures. Her family was the most important thing in the world to her. After their youngest child was seven years old Shirley began a 26-year career as an administrative assistant in the Activities Office at Antelope Valley High School. Her favorite part of the job was working with the students.
Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Gary; son, Steven, and grandson, Ethan. Surviving her are her son, David (Joy); daughters, Donna (Joe), Diana (Scott), Cindy. Shirley is also survived by her sister, Peggy Brockamp; 7 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Shirley's life will be held at 1:30 p.m., October 13, 2020 at Grace Chapel, 44648 15th St. W., Lancaster, CA 93534. With graveside services at Joshua Cemetery, 808 E. Lancaster Blvd. at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Shirley's name to Grace Chapel, where they will be used to aid widows in the Lancaster area.
The service at Grace Chapel will be available to watch live on the internet. Please visit www.caringbridge.com/visit/ShirleyBurgess for information on the live event.