SHIRLEY J. CARR THOMPSON, 86, passed away May 14, 2021, after a long battle with dementia, at Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington, WV. Shirley was the middle child of James Valentine Carr and Mary Malinda (Young) Carr; she was born in Olcott, WV, and was the apple of her daddy's eye. After graduating from Charleston High School in 1953, Shirley attended Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, TN, then moved to New York City where she completed her bachelor's degree at New York University while living in a women's residence. Shirley loved the City and worked as an executive assistant, then at a television station for several years where she made lifelong friendships. Shirley was working a temporary position at KPMG Peat Marwick when she met the love of her life, David William Thompson. Shirley dedicated years of her life to that job as David's personal assistant and thereafter to caring for him until his death in 2009. She was truly a remarkable woman. Shirley will be laid to rest in the Thompson family plot at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco, IN, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 3 p.m.
