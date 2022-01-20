SHIRLEY JANE MORRIS, 73 of Millwood, WV went to paradise on January 16, 2022.
She was born in Kanawha County, WV, to the late Sebert Wilkinson and Natal Snodgrass-Wilkinson, and was one of 14 children.
In addition to her parents and several siblings, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Elijah P. Morris.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Melissa Morris (Missy) and husband Brian Cooper of Ripley, WV; her loving grandchildren, Mashaela Ratliff-White and husband, Ken of Summerville, SC; Makiah Ratliff and wife, Leslie of Millwood, WV; & Brandt Riggs of Ripley, WV; brother, Jackie Wilkinson and wife Nada; sisters, Joyce Watts and Sandra Harmon; brothers-in-law, Wayne Morris, Howard (Slick) Morris, John Morris and wife Carolyn; also, loving friend and caregiver, Barbara Bowman of Ripley, WV.
Shirley retired, with 25 years of service, from the craft department of Walmart at Ripley. She loved helping others with material and hearing about their beautiful creations, especially quilting projects. Shirley loved spending time with family, especially the loves of her life, her grandchildren, along with cooking, baking, sewing and quilting. Anyone that came to know her, always said how sweet she was. She loved meeting new people and being helpful. She also loved being part of friend's weddings, and helping with prepping, cooking, cleaning, and making her special mints for their perfect day.
The funeral service will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022 at 10 a.m., at Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood, WV, with Pastor Bradley Goodwin officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Kanawha Memorial Gardens in Glasgow, WV.
Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home on Friday, January 21, 2022 from 9-10 a.m.