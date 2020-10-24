SHIRLEY JANE ROSE, 81, of Boomer died on October 19, 2020. She was born in Gauley Bridge on March 16, 1939 to the late Raymond and Pearl Alexander West. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jennings Rose.
Shirley was dedicated to her family and a former member of Bible Baptist in Belva.
She is survived by her sons; John Rose of Gauley Bridge, Carl Rose of Trenton, OH., daughter; Beth Fish (Louie) of Boomer, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Sisters; Ruth Bailey of Washington Court House, OH., Marretta Taylor (Sonny) of Indore, and brother; Dennis West of Indore.
Service will be at 2 p.m., on Sunday, October 25 at O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery with Pastor Mark Strickland officiating. Burial will follow at Rest Lawn Memory Gardens in Victor. Friends may call from 1 p.m., till time of service at the funeral home.
