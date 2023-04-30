SHIRLEY JEAN BROWN THOMPSON, 85, of Alum Creek, went home to Heaven on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 unexpectedly.
Shirley was born December 1, 1937 in Alum Creek, WV to Clinton Brown and Mariah Allen Brown Bowman. She attended Duval High School, where she made many life-long friends. She also attended Cobbs Creek Baptist Church and the Independent Baptist Church in Alum Creek.
She met the person she would love for 63 years, with true devotion, Phillip Dale Thompson, when they were fourteen years old. Phil preceded her in death. Shirley and Phil were the parents of two children, Libby Dee Thompson, and Anthony (Tony) Dale Thompson. Both children preceded their mother in death. Also, passing before Shirley was both her father and her mother.
Shirley and Paul loved to travel across our country, and had friends across the United States. She was a wonderful cook, especially while they were camping together. She liked to serve her family at massive cook outs. Her blackberry dumplings were superior.
She is survived by her sisters, Joan Lane (Fred) St. Albans, WV, and Janet Swartz (Ben), Burlington, KY. Two brothers, Bryant (Barbara) Bowman Alum Creek, WV, and Giles (Sarah) Bowman of Charleston, WV. One brother-in-law, Arlin (Janice) Thompson Peoria, AZ.
She loved her grandchildren more than anything, and she is survived by two granddaughters, Crystal Cummings (Joe) of Griffithsville, WV, Kalea Thompson, of Elkin, NC. Two great granddaughters, Kameryn Guthrie, Elkin, NC, Josie Cummings (Tyler) of Milton, WV, one great grandson, Peyton Bell, Elkin, NC and one great great grandson, Jaxon O'Bryan, Milton, WV. Also many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service in remembrance of both Tony & Shirley will be held at a later date in Lively Cemetery, Sod.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV