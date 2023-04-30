Thank you for Reading.

Shirley Jean Brown Thompson
SHIRLEY JEAN BROWN THOMPSON, 85, of Alum Creek, went home to Heaven on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 unexpectedly.

Shirley was born December 1, 1937 in Alum Creek, WV to Clinton Brown and Mariah Allen Brown Bowman. She attended Duval High School, where she made many life-long friends. She also attended Cobbs Creek Baptist Church and the Independent Baptist Church in Alum Creek.

