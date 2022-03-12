Snow during the morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
SHIRLEY 'JEAN' BROWN 85, of Charleston passed away March 9, 2022 at CAMC Memorial Division. She was a retired school custodian for Kanawha County Schools and a member of the Rand Church of the Nazarene. Jean enjoyed visiting at local area nursing homes and loved her family and friends. Preceding her in death were her husband, Thomas Brown; parents, Samuel E. Hancock and Mary E. Funkhouser; brothers, John and Stanley Hancock; and sisters, Fay Hancock and Sandy Bryan. Surviving are her nephews, Joe Zakas of Glasgow, Michael St. John of Belle; niece, Carmen Hancock Skiles (Jesse) of Walkersville; sister-in-law, Helen Hancock, sister-in-law, Deloris Cochran of Rand; brother-in-law, James Brown (Carol) of Belle; special friend, Bob Slater and family; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 13, 2022 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Gordon Killion officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. In keeping with Jean's final requests, her cremation wishes will be honored following the funeral service. Please visit our website, fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.