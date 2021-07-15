Thank you for Reading.

SHIRLEY JEAN ESCUE, 72, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, July 12. 2021 after a short illness. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 16, at Maranatha Baptist Church, Tuppers Creek. Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Maranatha Baptist Church, Tuppers Creek. Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Tags

Recommended for you