SHIRLEY JEAN KINDER ALLEN, 82, of Culloden gained her wings Monday, April 5, 2021 surrounded by family. Born August 29, 1938 a daughter of the late Paul "Pete" Kinder & Eloise Kinder Jackson. She was preceded in death by the love of her life Charles W. Allen and three brothers George, Charles and Danny Kinder.
She is survived by her two daughters, Dwana Cremeans of Culloden and Regina (Carl) Cardwell of Milton, four grandsons, Josh (Sarah) Cremeans of Burlington, CT, Cody Cremeans of Culloden, Tyler Cardwell (Lauren & Emma) of Milton, Matt Cardwell of Houston, TX and her great granddaughter Sutton Cremeans, who she absolutely adored. She is also survived by two sisters Beth (Brent) Spencer and Brenda Keaton of Milton and two brothers Greg (Lisa) Kinder of Florida and Ricky "Cotton" Kinder and half brother Eddie Jackson of Milton and a host of nieces and nephews she dearly loved.
Shirley was a retired Putnam County School Teacher and a devoted Christian. She was such a loving, giving person who will be sorely missed.
A special thank you to Lauren Carter, Niece Robin Woodall and her caregiver Nicole Hutcheson who took such good care of her.
Graveside Funeral service will be 12 Noon, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Valley View Cemetery with Rev. Dicky Jobe officiating.
In Lieu of Flowers please make donations to Hospice of Huntington.