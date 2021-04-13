SHIRLEY JEAN McCUNE, 73, of Spencer, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at home. Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer, with Pastor Randy Whited officiating.
