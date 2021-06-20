SHIRLEY JEAN (ROY) ARMSTRONG, 84 died Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington, WV. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.