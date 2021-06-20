Thank you for Reading.

SHIRLEY JEAN (ROY) ARMSTRONG, 84 died Friday, June 18, 2021. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., on Monday, June 21, 2021 at Christ Temple Church, Huntington, WV. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

Tags

Recommended for you