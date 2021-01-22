Shirley Jean Rutledge

SHIRLEY JEAN (ARMSTRONG) RUTLEDGE a long time former resident of Belle, WV went home to the Lord on January 19, 2021. She was born on January 18, 1940.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry Marion Rutledge and daughter Robin Rene' Rutledge.
She is survived by her daughter Rhonda May Sams (David), grandson Aaron Sams (Crystal), Joseph Sams (Brandi), and great-grandsons Jonathan David Sams, Josiah Henry Sams, Isaiah Edward Sams, and Elijah Maximus Sams all of Virginia. She is also survived by one sister Mary Lane of Hurricane, WV and many nieces and nephews.
Shirley lived in Belle for over 35 years and was a member of Belle Church of the Nazarene. Shirley had been residing in Virginia near her daughter and her family. She had suffered for several years with dementia.
There will be a graveside service on June 11, 2021 at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. The family wants to thank all family and long time friends. She talked often of you before her disease took control of her. Many wonderful memories. If anyone would like to contact the family prior to the services you can contact Rhonda at rrutledgesams@gmail.com.