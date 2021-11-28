Shirley June Eastep Schlichter Nov 28, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. SYSTEM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SHIRLEY JUNE EASTEP SCHLICHTER 84, of Coeur d' Alene, ID passed away on November 15, 2021.Shirley was born on June 3, 1937 to Dana and Mary (Purdue) Eastep in Ridgeview, WV.A graveside service will be held on Dec. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m., at O A Eastep Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeview, WV.Bell Tower Funeral of Post Falls, ID has been entrusted with arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Id Graveside Wv Shirley June Eastep Schlichter Post Falls Dana Service Recommended for you Local Spotlight Blank Truman Warren King Michael Allen Moles Dennis L. Boyles Blank Joseph Henson Blank April Dillion Mary Ann (Murray) Strope Nial "Sonny" Davis Sheila Lynn Margolis Blank Phillip Eugene Stanley II Bobby Arnold Fizer Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: November 28, 2021 Daily Mail WV Visionary’s beat goes on at W. Va. steelpan drum company Marni Jameson: Ten ways to outsmart supply chain slowdowns New guidebook profiles nearly 600 Huntington artists Local artists' work featured in Juried Exhibition Kanawha City Lions sponsor school Peace Poster contests