Shirley June Eastep Schlichter
SHIRLEY JUNE EASTEP SCHLICHTER 84, of Coeur d' Alene, ID passed away on November 15, 2021.

Shirley was born on June 3, 1937 to Dana and Mary (Purdue) Eastep in Ridgeview, WV.

A graveside service will be held on Dec. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m., at O A Eastep Memorial Cemetery in Ridgeview, WV.

Bell Tower Funeral of Post Falls, ID has been entrusted with arrangements.

