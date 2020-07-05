SHIRLEY KAY FRANSON, 76, passed away at home, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Bullhead City, Ariz. She was born in Charleston, W.Va., on January 5, 1944, to the late Claude and Sudia Kinder. Survivors include her sister, Frances Kinder Morris; her four children, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Home Website Link: https://desertlawnfuneralhome.com/2020/06/30/shirley-kay-franson-1944-2020/
Funerals for Sunday, July 5, 2020
Canterbury, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Green, Della - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.
Miller, Brinley - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Rogers, Robert - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
Starkey, Roger - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, Clover.