Shirley Kay Franson

Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


Shirley Kay Franson
SYSTEM

SHIRLEY KAY FRANSON, 76, passed away at home, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Bullhead City, Ariz. She was born in Charleston, W.Va., on January 5, 1944, to the late Claude and Sudia Kinder. Survivors include her sister, Frances Kinder Morris; her four children, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral Home Website Link: https://desertlawnfuneralhome.com/2020/06/30/shirley-kay-franson-1944-2020/

Local Spotlight

Trending Now

Articles

Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Sunday, July 5, 2020

Canterbury, Kimberly - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Green, Della - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

Miller, Brinley - 2 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.

Rogers, Robert - 2 p.m., Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.

Starkey, Roger - 2 p.m., Clover Cemetery, Clover.