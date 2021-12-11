SHIRLEY KAY (YOAK) BREEDEN, 78, of Charleston, passed away @ CAMC Hospice on Sunday, December 5, 2021.
She was a devoted member of the former Hurricane Bible Church now known as the Christ our Redeemer Church, located in Hurricane, WV. She was a very loyal & loving Christian and dedicated to her church and attended faithfully until her health began to decline.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, the late Harry A., and Sybil M. (Naylor) Yoak. Also, proceeding her in death were her 1st Husband, Richard O. Eary Sr., and '2nd Husband, Arthur Breeden. Also, her oldest Son Richard O. Eary Jr., Brother William Jack Yoak, and Sister Phyllis Louise Francisco., plus four brothers-in-law.
Surviving her, are her sisters, Betty Lou Taylor of Panama City, FL. Mary E. Cochrane of Parkersburg; Ruth M. Catlett of Dunbar; Lena D. Karwoski of Indianapolis, IN; and Brother Donovan D. Yoak of Gauley Bridge. Also, her Son, Scotty Breeden of Charleston, and Daughter, Karrie Kincaid of St. Albans. Also, surviving her are her loving grandchildren, that she deeply loved, Jordan McCormick, Sabrina Kincaid, Jonathan Kincaid, and William Leveno, all from Charleston. Also, Honesty McCormick, Scott Breeden Jr., and Brooklyn Breeden all of Dunbar. She also has one precious great-granddaughter, Rhemasci Long, of Charleston and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service, in her honor, will be held at 9:45 am on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at Christ our Redeemer Church, 2765 '2nd Street, Hurricane, with Pastor Art Hage officiating.