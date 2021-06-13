SHIRLEY LEE CLENDENIN, 94 of Marmet, passed away Friday June 11, 2021.
Shirley was preceded in death by his wife and several brothers and sisters.
He is survived by his daughters, Linda Saunders, Patricia Jones, Treasa ToFi, Carolyn Hyson and Angie Clendenin; sons, Gene, Roger, Larry and Dennis Clendenin; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., on Tuesday June 15, 2021 at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden with Pastor Robert Perdue officiating. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.
A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service.
Please be fully aware of the new State and CDC guidelines for wearing a mask when attending services. Unvaccinated persons must wear a mask and social distancing should still be observed by all.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.