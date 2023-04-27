Thank you for Reading.

Shirley Lee Layton
SYSTEM

SHIRLEY LEE (WHITE) LAYTON, 92, of Charleston, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.

Shirley was born in Rand, WV on September 11, 1930, to the late Earl and Marjorie Copeland White. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, South Charleston.

Tags

Recommended for you