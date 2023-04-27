Shirley Lee Layton

SHIRLEY LEE (WHITE) LAYTON, 92, of Charleston, passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at her home.
Shirley was born in Rand, WV on September 11, 1930, to the late Earl and Marjorie Copeland White. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, South Charleston.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Conard Layton; daughter, Carolyn Layton Runyon; son, James Conard Layton; grandson, Johnny Allen Runyon; brothers, Robert, Earl, Jack, Larry, Gary, Jerry, William, Richard, James, Johnny; sisters, Mary and Betty.
Shirley is survived by her sons, Robert (Shirley) Layton of WV, Dale (Jackie) Layton of Virginia and David Layton of Tennessee; daughter, Trinda (Kevin) Driessens; brother, Joe (Elinor) White of Alabama; sisters, Ruby White of Illinois and Sandra Crockett of North Carolina; several grandchildren, great - grandchildren and great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 839 Chestnut St., South Charleston, WV, with Bishop John Mark Atkinson officiating. Burial will follow at the Layton-White Cemetery, Charleston.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 28, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.