SHIRLEY LEE SPENCER, 86, of Elkview, passed away, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at home.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Mary Spencer; parents, John & Osie Spencer; son, Kevin Spencer, and many siblings.
Shirley was a caring husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed selling and sharing produce with his community. He was a very hard worker and loved his family.
Shirley is survived by his daughters, Karen Taylor and Debra Spencer; brother, James "Shorty" Spencer; sisters, Ruby Olive and Francis Johnson; nine grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.
A service will be Noon, Saturday, August 8, at Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, with Rev. Doug McClung officiating. Burial will follow at the Belcher Cemetery, Clay County.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. - Noon at the Myers Chapel of funeral home.
The funeral home will be requiring mask and social distancing during the services.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care Myers Chapel of Hafer Funeral Home, 100 Verna Dr., Elkview, WV 25071.