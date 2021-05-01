SHIRLEY LOUISE BAUER 80, of East Bank passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Hospice. She was a member of Hampton Baptist Church, a member of Rebekah Lodge; and a retiree of 32 years from Kanawha County Schools. Shirley enjoyed traveling and attending music concerts. She loved going to the movies; every Tuesday, Shirley would go to a matinee of the newest movie.
Shirley is preceded in death by her loving husband Harvey H. Bauer; parents, George and Ocie Goins; and 13 siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Bauer and Steven Bauer (Jan); grandchildren, Robbie Bauer (Heather) and Jonathan Bauer; great grandchildren, Grant Williams, Ostin Williams, Natalie Bauer, and Haylee Bauer; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and family.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Hampton Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at 2 p.m., at Blueridge Memorial Park in Beckley.
