SHIRLEY MAE HOWELL STARNER, 82, of Miami went to be with the Lord June 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born July 22, 1937 in Notomine and was the daughter of the late Percy and Dorothy Stanley Howell. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her lifelong companion Ronald Bill, granddaughter Amanda Smith; sister, Imogene Harvey; brothers, Jack, Harold "Bud", and Eugene "Hook" Howell.
Shirley was a member of the Miami Assembly of God Church and was past church secretary.
Surviving are her children; Judy Starner, Alfred Starner both of Goshen, IN, Dianna Terry, of Miami, Carla (Mike) Romine, of Charleston, Eddie Starner, of Miami, Cheryl (Danny) Smith, of Miami, Betty (Cliff) Crum, of Paint Creek, Donna (Dave) Murch of Waterford, Maine and Charlie (Shannon) Starner , of Charleston; ten grandkids, twenty-five great grandkids and six great-great grandkids; best buddy, Leslie Kinder and many other extended family members who will dearly miss her.
Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, June 24, at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow with Pastor Bea Thompson officiating.
The family would like to extend a special thank you Ashley Portz and the staff of Cabin Creek Health Center for their wonderful and compassionate care for Shirley.
