SHIRLEY MAE RICHARDS, 64, of Grantsville, passed away on April 7, 2020, at her home. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., has been entrusted with Shirley's final arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be planned later.
Funerals for Saturday, April 11, 2020
Hill, Mary - Noon, streaming live, see obituary.
McClung, Dottie - 2 p.m., Independence Cemetery, Sandyville.
Rexrode, Stanley - 2 p.m., Eventide Cemetery, Spencer.