Shirley Mae Richards

SHIRLEY MAE RICHARDS, 64, of Grantsville, passed away on April 7, 2020, at her home. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville, W.Va., has been entrusted with Shirley's final arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be planned later.

