SHIRLEY MAE VANDALE, age 83, of Chesapeake, passed away at HospiceCare CAMC Memorial on Monday May 17, 2021.
She was born June 11, 1937 in Chesapeake, daughter of the late James and Myrtle Pegram Totten. She is also preceded in death by her sisters Florene Webster and Arlene Ludwig; two brothers, Floyd and Gene Totten.
Shirley is survived by her son, Robert Vandale III of Charleston
The family will honor Shirley's life at 2 p.m., Thursday May 20, 2021 at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, Glasgow, WV.
