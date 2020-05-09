SHIRLEY MAE WEBB, 78, of Spencer, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, at the Short Cemetery on Egypt Ridge. There will be no visitation or service at the funeral home. Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Saturday, May 9. 2020
Barrett, Charles - 2 p.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Clonch, Velma - 11 a.m., Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington.
Hanshaw, Pauline - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Horton, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Snodgrass Funeral Home, South Charleston.
Milam, Barbara - 4 p.m., Lake Lane Cemetery, Heaters.
Miller, Charles - 4 p.m., Witcher Creek Cemetery, Belle.
Nichols, Ruth - 11 a.m., Blessed Hope Cemetery, Egypt Ridge.
Phares Jr., James - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Vance, Beulah - 2 p.m., Mona Hill Freewill Baptist Church.